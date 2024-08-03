Atalanta have continued to remain in contact with the entourage of Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley as they continue to push to land the Dane.

The 23-year-old midfielder has emerged as the top target for the Serie A outfit in the ongoing transfer window.

Personal terms are in place between O’Riley and Atalanta and the midfielder is keen to join the Bergamo outfit this summer.

However, Celtic have rejected multiple offers from Atalanta and are pushing to get the best price for the player before agreeing to sell him.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta have continued to remain in touch with the player’s camp over a move.

They remain committed to getting a deal done to take O’Riley to Bergamo in the ongoing transfer window.

Celtic want a fee of €26m plus add-ons and are not prepared to compromise below a figure of €25m.

Atalanta are expected to table improved bids soon with more money to play with following the sale of Aleksei Miranchuk.