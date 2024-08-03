Borussia Dortmund will move to replace West Ham United bound Niclas Fullkrug with Aston Villa target Maximilian Beier.

Fullkrug is in the final stages of completing a switch to West Ham after they agreed a fee of around €30m with Dortmund for his services.

The Bundesliga giants know exactly who they want to spend the money on and it is a player firmly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Dortmund want to sign Beier to replace Fullkrug, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

They will have money to spend following the sale of Fullkrug and it is suggested Beier could be snapped up for €25m.

The Bundesliga giants may have to move quickly given Premier League interest in the attacker, with Villa one of a number of sides keen.

Hoffenheim are prepared to cash in on Beier for the right price and the man who scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga last term fits the bill for Dortmund.

Beier is under contract with Hoffenheim until 2027 and did have a €30m release clause in his deal, but it has now expired.