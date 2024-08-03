Carlos Gonzalez, the president of Paraguayan side Tembetary, has admitted that the cash his side will get from Ramon Sosa joining Nottingham Forest will be welcome, but is not willing to be drawn on the numbers.

The 24-year-old Paraguay winger is set to make the move to the City Ground from Argentine side Tallares.

The Tricky Trees have already reached a verbal agreement with Tallares for the transfer of Sosa and are expected to push it over the line.

Sosa has impressed with Tallares in Argentine football and also on the international stage with Paraguay.

He spent time in the youth ranks at Tembetary and the Paraguayan club will be entitled to a slice of the fee as a result.

Gonzalez, who is the president of Paraguayan side Tembetary, is not prepared to say how much his side will receive, but expects it to be a real boost to their project.

“Due to a matter of confidentiality with Talleres, I cannot say the percentage [from the sale of Sosa]”, Gonzalez said to Radio Cardinal.

“But it will be very important for our club’s project.”

Sosa will be aiming to make an impact in the Premier League when he completes his switch to Nottingham Forest.