Turkish giants Galatasaray are splashing over £20m to land Leeds United target Gabriel Sara from Norwich City, according to the Pink Un.

Sara has been the subject of transfer interest over the course of the last week with Leeds being linked with a possible move to take him to Elland Road.

The Whites have been left behind by an accelerating Galatasaray though and the Turkish side have agreed a fee with Norwich.

They are now flying Sara to Turkey to undergo his medical at the club and put the finishing touches to the deal.

Galatasaray will pay over £20m to Norwich for Sara, while the agreement will also include add-ons.

It is unclear what the final fee Norwich may end up receiving for the Brazilian midfielder will be.

The fee though will represent a substantial profit for Norwich, who paid around £6m to sign Sara in the summer of 2022.

At Galatasaray, the midfielder will have the chance to play Champions League football and also help the club defend their Turkish Super Lig title.