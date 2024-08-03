Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy has conceded that he feels ‘wronged and betrayed’ and stressed the importance of the Caen hierarchy keeping their word to let him leave this summer.

Mendy has been clear about wanting to join Sunderland but negotiations have stalled between the Championship club and the Ligue 2 side.

Caen has a new owner in the form of France superstar Kylian Mbappe and there are suggestions that the new management are keen to hold on to Mendy.

The 30-year-old is not training with the Caen squad in anticipation of his departure and insisted that he has no interest in getting into a power struggle with the club.

He stressed that he feels betrayed by the way the situation has been handled and everyone at Caen has known about his decision to leave the club since January.

Mendy also insisted that his willingness to join Sunderland is also known and that he is hopeful that the Caen hierarchy will keep their promise and let him get his wish in the ongoing transfer window.

Mendy told French outlet Foot Mercato: “If I am not in training, it is in agreement with Olivier Pickeu and Pierre-Antoine Capton.

“I do not want to engage in a power struggle with the club but, today, I am very affected by this situation, I do not understand, I feel wronged and betrayed.

“My decision was made in January and since June my destination is known.

“I am waiting for my departure, new investors have arrived, and I am entirely at their disposal.

“My advisor continues to do his job, I let him do it, and I have complete confidence in him.

“Today in my mind I am no longer here because since my last match and my farewell to the Ornano stadium, I do not want to cheat my partners, the club, the supporters.

“There is no clash, I just count on the word and the commitments of my leaders and I have complete confidence in them.”

Sunderland have also been patiently waiting for the situation to resolve in their pursuit of Mendy, but they are also now in the mix for Sheffield Wednesday target Ike Ugbo.