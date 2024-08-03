Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has insisted that Celtic target Adam Idah remains part of his plans.

Celtic are chasing the Canaries striker, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Parkhead and won the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup.

They have been tipped to be rapidly closing in on a deal, but Norwich boss Thorup indicated for him the situation is different.

Asked about Idah after Norwich’s friendly with St Pauli, Thorup told the press: “He is part of my plans. It was important for him to come back in.”

Idah recently reported late to Norwich’s pre-season camp in Austria, missing the flight with the squad and making his own way there.

That caused Norwich to take disciplinary action, but Thorup indicated it is all water under the bridge now.

“We had a lot of conversations in Austria.

“As I said out there, younger players sometimes stray the wrong side of the line.”

Norwich are due to start their Championship campaign next weekend and whether Celtic can convince the Canaries to deprive themselves of Idah in the coming days is open to question.