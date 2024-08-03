Mykola Kuharevich will not be the last signing for Hibernian this summer as they target ‘at least one more’ attacking addition, according to journalist John Greechan.

Hibs have just landed the Ukrainian on a season-long loan deal from English Championship side Swansea City.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Kuharevich as he was on loan at Easter Road during the 2022/23 campaign and Hibs know what he can do.

Kuharevich boosts David Gray’s striking options ahead of the new season, but he will not be the last fresh face in through the Easter Road door.

Gray wants more attackers in the building and Hibernian intend to deliver at least one more to him.

Junior Hoilett, a free agent after his exit from Aberdeen, is on Hibernian’s radar.

Hoilett caught the eye while at Pittodrie and Gray has admitted he feels that the attacker did well for the Dons.

Fulham attacker Kieron Bowie is another attacking player Hibernian hold an interest in.

Bowie spent the last two seasons away from Craven Cottage, on loan in England’s League One and League Two at Northampton Town.