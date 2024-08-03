Hull City are continuing to hold talks over a deal to sign a star who has also been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Tigers suffered a blow earlier this summer when losing Jaden Philogene to Aston Villa, while Jacob Greaves left for Ipswich Town and Ozan Tufan joined Trabzonspor.

Making signings is Hull’s focus to support new boss Tim Walter and they are continuing to show keen interest in Basel attacker Liam Millar.

Millar, who spent last term on loan at Preston North End, has been linked with both Sheffield United and Leeds United this summer.

Hull though are continuing talks with Basel in an attempt to win the race for the former Liverpool man.

Millar made 35 appearances in the Championship for Preston last term, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

He scored in North End’s 2-1 win over Leeds at Deepdale.

Millar, 24, is now inside the final 12 months of his deal at Basel and they are prepared to let him go.