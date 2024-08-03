Ipswich Town and Southampton remain ‘in the running’ to sign one of Sunderland’s key men, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

With the transfer window clock ticking down, both Ipswich and Southampton are keen to make sure they stay away from danger in the Premier League in the new season.

Saints bounced back after being relegated and will not want the same challenge again, while Ipswich fought hard for top flight status and will want to preserve it at all costs.

Both clubs have invested in the transfer market so far this summer, but neither have brought the shutters down on their business.

Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke has been of interest to both sides this summer.

Speculation in Clarke has not been as rife of late, but it is suggested that Ipswich and Southampton are still very much ‘in the running’ to sign him.

Losing Clarke would be a big blow for Sunderland to take so close to the start of the new Championship season.

Ipswich and Southampton will likely have to dig deep and offer Sunderland a big fee for Clarke if they are to be able to land him.