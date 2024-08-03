Jhon Duran’s representatives are desperate for Aston Villa to accept West Ham’s offer for him as the Hammers close in on signing Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug, according to ExWHUemployee.

West Ham put the Duran talks on ice after Aston Villa refused to compromise on the high financial package they have been demanding.

The Hammers turned their attention towards signing Fullkrug last week and they have a deal in place with Dortmund and the player for the proposed move.

The striker has already left Dortmund’s pre-season camp and is scheduled to undergo a medical with West Ham today.

However, the Duran deal is not dead yet as his agents are now desperate for Aston Villa to agree on a deal with West Ham.

The Hammers’ pursuit of Fullkrug has pushed the Villa striker’s agents to apply more pressure on the Midlands club.

It is unclear whether Aston Villa are prepared to relent as they have shown little inclination to compromise during talks with West Ham.

West Ham are now pushing forward in their pursuit of Fullkrug but could have a decision to make if Villa change their stance on Duran in the coming hours.