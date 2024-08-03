Leeds United are interested in signing Birmingham City target Sontje Hansen as the replacement for West Ham-bound Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville is set to be confirmed by West Ham today after passing his medical checks ahead of joining from Leeds on a permanent deal.

He was Leeds’ top scorer last season in the Championship and the Whites are in the process of trying to bring in his replacement.

22-year-old NEC Nijmegen winger Hansen has emerged as a target for the Yorkshire giants in the ongoing transfer window.

According to the Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Leeds are seriously considering making a move for him this summer to offset the departure of Summerville.

Hansen scored six times and registered as many assists in the Dutch Eredivisie for NEC in the 2023/24 campaign.

League One side Birmingham City are also interested in the winger but Leeds are now weighing up trying to sign him.

NEC are likely to demand a considerable transfer fee as the winger still has three years left on his contract with the club.