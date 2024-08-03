A Liverpool star that the Reds are suggested to be ready to sell appears to be ‘off the radar’ at a Premier League side who have been interested, according to ExWHUemployee.

Reds boss Arne Slot has yet to make a single signing since he succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the dugout at Anfield.

While Liverpool are expected to pick up their transfer business over the course of the next week, players could also depart Merseyside.

Midfielder Wataru Endo is one player who could go and Liverpool have already turned down an offer from Marseille.

West Ham United have also been showing interest in Endo and would be able to meet Liverpool’s price tag.

The Hammers though are in the process of picking up former Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

And it is claimed that means that Endo seems to be ‘off the radar’ at West Ham now.

With Rodriguez added to Julen Lopetegui’s ranks at the London Stadium, West Ham feel no need to try to strike a deal for Endo.