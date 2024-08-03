Noussair Mazraoui is scheduled to undergo a medical with Manchester United on Tuesday after getting permission from Bayern Munich to travel to England.

Manchester United’s double bid for Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt was rejected by Bayern Munich earlier this week.

The German giants demanded more money but it seems progress has been made on one of the two players Manchester United want to sign.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Mazraoui has been granted permission to travel to England by Bayern Munich.

A deal is close to getting agreed upon between the Gelman giants and Manchester United for the Moroccan’s transfer.

He is set to travel to England soon and Manchester United have already booked a medical for him.

Mazraoui will undergo his medical checks with the Premier League giants on Tuesday ahead of completing the move.

Personal terms are in place between the club and the player’s representatives and he is expected to sign a five-year contract after getting through the medical.