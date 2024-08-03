Queens Park Rangers are on the cusp of announcing the arrival of French midfielder Jonathan Varane on a permanent deal from Sporting Gijon, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Championship club have been working on a deal to sign the French midfielder from the Spanish club for some time.

The negotiations slowed down between the two clubs last week and it was taking longer to finalise the details of the deal.

However, it emerged last week that the midfielder could be put through a medical with QPR imminently.

It has been claimed that the deal is now in place for QPR to make the announcement of the midfielder’s arrival.

QPR have agreed to pay a fee of £1m to Sporting Gijon for the signature of the 22-year-old midfielder.

He has been a top target for Marti Cifuentes who navigated QPR away from the drop zone in the Championship last season.

Varane is set to become the fifth summer signing for the London club in the ongoing transfer window.