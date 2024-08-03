Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his team to kick off the Scottish Premiership season by locking horns with Hearts at Tynecastle this afternoon.

The Belgian boss has found himself having to wheel and deal in the transfer market this summer due to a lack of cash at Ibrox.

John Lundstram and Borna Barisic left on free transfers earlier this summer, while more experience went out of the door with Connor Goldson being sold.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell has told Clement he wants to leave Rangers and is also expected to go.

The Rangers boss is able to call upon last season’s standout player Jack Butland and he starts in goal, behind a back four of James Tavernier, John Souttar, Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz.

In the centre of the park Rangers have Mohammed Diomande and Connor Barron, while Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright and Oscar Cortes support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up against Hearts and he has options that include Danilo and Kieran Dowell.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Yilmaz, Barron, Diomande, Lawrence, Wright, Cortes, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Matondo, Cerny, Dowell, Jefte, Balogun, King, McKinnon, Danilo