Scottish Premiership side Dundee are pushing to snap up Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly, according to the Daily Record.

Donnelly had a loan spell at Dundee last season and did more than enough for the Scottish side to want him back.

He is now into the final year of his contract at the City Ground and Dundee spy an opportunity.

The Scottish side are now pushing to sign the young defender from Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis.

He made 21 appearances in the Scottish top flight during the course of his loan stint at Dens Park.

Donnelly progressed through the youth ranks at Nottingham Forest and was loaned out last year to Port Vale.

His form while on loan at Dundee saw him capped up to the Northern Ireland squad and he made his senior debut.

How much Dundee might have to pay to sign Donnelly remains to be seen.