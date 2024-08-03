Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug has left the club’s training camp as he closes in on a move to West Ham United this summer.

West Ham have a deal in place with Dortmund that would see them pay a fee of €27m and another €5m in add-ons for the striker.

Personal terms are also in place with the 31-year-old striker to move to the London Stadium this summer.

Fullkrug is expected to undergo a medical with West Ham ahead of completing the permanent move to the Hammers.

Dortmund have officially confirmed that the forward has left the club’s training camp for ‘talks with another club’.

West Ham are now in the home stretch in their pursuit of the Germany international striker in the ongoing transfer window.

They are hoping to finalise the formalities of the transfer and get his signature on the dotted line soon.

It remains to be seen whether Fullkrug will travel to the US to join the club’s pre-season preparations in the coming days.