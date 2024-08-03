Tottenham Hotspur are expected to reach a final agreement to sell one of their stars within the next 48 to 72 hours.

Ange Postecoglou has overseen a big trimming of the squad at Spurs so far this summer with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessengon, Bryan Gil and Troy Parrott all offloaded.

Emerson Royal, being chased by AC Milan, is expected to join them; he has given his consent to a move to the Rossoneri and agreed personal terms on a contract with the Serie A giants.

He has been patiently waiting for AC Milan to finalise a deal with Tottenham for his move to Italy this summer.

A broad agreement is reportedly in place between the two clubs that would see AC Milan pay up to €18m for the Brazilian.

The two clubs are still discussing the finer details of the deal and according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via MilanNews), the Rossoneri expect a final agreement in the next 48 to 72 hours.

AC Milan are hopeful that Tottenham will give their final approval to the terms in the coming days.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs as they push to finalise the agreement for Royal’s transfer.

The wing-back is prepared to back his bags and move to Italy as soon as he receives the green light from Tottenham.