West Ham United have an agreement with Leeds United which means they cannot disclose the amount of Crysencio Summerville’s release clause, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have now completed the capture of the Dutch winger from the Championship club.

Summerville had a clause in his contract which West Ham were able to trigger to take him from Elland Road.

It has been suggested in some quarters that the fee is around £25m, but that has not been confirmed and the exact amount remains unclear.

West Ham have an agreement with Leeds which prevents them from disclosing the release clause sum.

There are likely to be question marks over why there was a release clause in Summerville’s deal and why Leeds did not negotiate with the player to remove it prior to this summer.

Summerville was the standout performer in the Championship last term and losing him for the new campaign will be a blow to Daniel Farke’s plans.

West Ham will be looking to see the Dutchman hit the ground running in the Premier League and compete for a starting spot in Julen Lopetegui’s team.