West Ham United are not paying as much as has been widely claimed for Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are progressing on multiple transfer fronts and are wrapping up the capture of Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

A striker is also set to be in through the building soon and it will be Dortmund man Fullkrug.

The Germany international has been excused from Dortmund’s pre-season training base to head to West Ham to seal the move.

It has been suggested that the Hammers are paying £27m to sign the 31-year-old.

Those claims however are wide of the mark.

West Ham are paying ‘significantly less’ than the fee which has been reported.

It is unclear how much West Ham are forking out for Fullkrug, but he will prove to be a much cheaper option that Jhon Duran.

West Ham wanted to sign Duran from Aston Villa, but Villa priced the Colombian beyond what the Hammers wanted to pay.