West Ham United triggered a clause in Crysencio Summerville’s Leeds United contract to snap him up which was in his deal from before the 49ers taking over, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Leeds were hoping to hold on to Summerville, who was last season’s Championship Player of the Year, this summer.

They have lost the Dutchman though as he has completed a move to West Ham for a fee of around £25m plus add-ons.

The Hammers were able to take advantage of a clause in Summerville’s Leeds deal to get him.

Summerville had a clause in his contract at Elland Road which was in his contract before the club was taken over by the 49ers.

Leeds must now try to replace Summerville’s creativity and goals in the team as they gear up for another promotion push.

Daniel Farke’s men fell short in the playoff final last term, but are red hot favourites to win the Championship in the new season.

Leeds lost Archie Gray earlier this summer and now Summerville has followed the midfielder out of the exit door.