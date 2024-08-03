Fulham star Andreas Pereira has stressed that the Cottagers should aim to qualify for Europe by the end of next season.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the London club back in 2022 from Manchester United when the Cottagers achieved promotion from the Championship.

Marco Silva’s men have been a comfortable mid-table side in the Premier League in their previous two campaigns.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder believes that the Craven Cottage outfit have built a very good team.

Pereira insisted that Silva is a fantastic manager and given the quality of the squad, they should be thinking about qualifying for European competition by the end of the upcoming campaign.

“You can dream about Europe, we should dream of Europe”, Pereira told the Evening Standard about his ambitions for the upcoming season.

“With the quality we have in the squad and the manager, we should aim for that — at least.

“It’s a good thing to start the season thinking about this kind of objective.”

Now it remains to be seen if Pereira’s side will be able to match the Brazilian’s ambitions in the upcoming season.