Birmingham City could be at a disadvantage in the chase for one of their targets as he ‘ideally wants’ a move to a Championship club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blues have backed Chris Davies heavily in the transfer market so far and they are showing no sign of wanting to slow down as the start of the new League One season approaches.

The club have been successful in bringing in a host of players despite their League One status.

They are keen to add to the ranks with Brest attacker Karamoko Dembele.

He spent last season on loan in League One at Blackpool and made an impression.

However, Dembele has interest from the league above this summer and would ‘ideally want’ to be joining a Championship side.

As a result, Birmingham face a big battle to convince the former Celtic youngster to agree to another season in the third tier.

Dembele provided 13 assists for Blackpool last season, as well as hitting the back of the net on eight occasions.