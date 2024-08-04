Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are talking about a possible swap between Lewis Travis and Lewis Baker, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With the transfer window now into its final month and the start of the new Championship campaign looming, both clubs want to make further additions.

Bolstering midfield is on the agenda and each like a player in the other side’s ranks.

Stoke would like to take Blackburn midfielder Travis to the Potteries, while the Ewood outfit would be interested in landing Baker.

Talks over a swap deal are happening and both clubs rate their midfielders at around the £2.5m mark.

Baker made 20 Championship appearances for Stoke last term after he missed the start of the campaign with a knee injury.

He did play against Blackburn in February, giving the Ewood outfit an up close look.

Travis enjoyed 29 outings in the Championship over the course of last term, but spent the second half of the season on loan at Ipswich Town.