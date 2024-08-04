Cardiff City are still admirers of a winger on the books at a Premier League side, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Bluebirds are due to kick off the new Championship campaign next weekend when Sunderland are the visitors to Wales.

Deals have been done so far, with notable arrivals at Cardiff including Wilfried Kanga, Calum Chambers and Chris Willock.

Boss Erol Bulut is expected to do more business throughout the month though and Cardiff are admirers of Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer.

McAteer, 22, helped the Foxes to win promotion from the Championship last season and he made 23 appearances, chipping in with an important six goals.

Hull City are in the process of trying to bring the winger back to the Championship this summer.

They could face competition from Cardiff though as the Bluebirds are still big fans.

Other Championship sides are also admirers of McAteer and it remains to be seen where he will end up.