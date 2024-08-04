Norwich City have identified Leicester City striker Tom Cannon as a potential replacement for Celtic target Adam Idah, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Idah has been pushing for a permanent move to Celtic this summer after having a solid loan stint at Parkhead in the second half of last season.

The Bhoys are also pushing to sign him and have already failed with a bid for the striker.

It has been suggested though that a move could eventually happen and Norwich now appear to be planning for the prospect of life without Idah.

Leicester’s Cannon has been identified as someone who could replace the Celtic target this summer.

The 21-year-old striker is rated highly despite struggling with injuries last season and scoring just twice in the Championship.

There remains a question mark over whether Leicester will loan Cannon out, but he now has a big queue of suitors.

Norwich and Carrow Road could though represent an attractive destination with the prospect of regular game time if Idah has joined Celtic.