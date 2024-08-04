Charlton Athletic are struggling to agree terms with one of their transfer targets, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nathan Jones is still looking to make additions to his squad before the window closes at the end of the month.

The Charlton boss would like another goalkeeper, with Harry Isted recently moving to Burton Albion.

Jones would like to sign experienced shot-stopper Asmir Begovic and Charlton have been holding talks with him.

However, the Addicks are struggling to agree terms with the 37-year-old.

Whether Charlton can get a move for Begovic over the line remains to be seen.

He was on the books at QPR in the Championship last season and was the regular goalkeeper between the sticks for the R’s.

Charlton are due to kick off their League One campaign next weekend away at Wigan Athletic.