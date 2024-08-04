Charlton Athletic have kicked off the process of getting a work permit in place for Kaheim Dixon, who is set to arrive in England today, according to South London Press.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones wants more attacking weapons to take into the League One campaign and Jamaica international Dixon is joining.

Charlton have a deal in place with Jamaican side Arnett Gardens for the winger and are pushing to complete the capture.

Dixon, who played for Jamaica in the Copa America earlier this summer, is set to arrive in England today.

Charlton have kicked off the process of getting a work permit in place for the 19-year-old.

It is unclear how long it might take for the work permit to be granted.

Charlton will be hoping there are no issues with Dixon receiving a work permit, but his outings at the Copa America should help his cause.

Dixon is rated as very quick and Jones will be hoping to be able to call upon him to terrorise League One defenders soon.