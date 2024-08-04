Derby County are slight favourites over Birmingham City to land an in-demand attacker who was on loan in League One last term, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rams boss Paul Warne is hard at work preparing his squad for the start of a season in the Championship.

Warne sees the need to strengthen in the final third and is looking to sign an attacker who was on loan in League One last term, but is also wanted by Birmingham City.

Brest attacker Karamoko Dembele is the man that Warne wants to land following his impressive loan stint with Blackpool.

Dembele though has been linked with a host of clubs, not least League One new boys Birmingham.

Despite Blues having a substantial budget, Derby are rated as slight favourites to win the race for Dembele.

Dembele is keen to make the step up to the Championship next term and a move to Pride Park would give him that chance.

The attacker, who progressed through the youth set-up at Scottish giants Celtic, was a key man for Blackpool last season and made a total of 21 goal contributions.