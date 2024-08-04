Everton and Leicester City are holding talks to understand the feasibility of snapping up a midfielder this summer.

Sean Dyche has worked hard in the transfer market to keep Everton’s business in track despite the collapse of a proposed takeover.

Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Jesper Lindstrom have all come through the door at Goodison Park.

Leicester have also been active as they prepare for a return to the Premier League, with Caleb Okoli arriving from Atalanta, Michael Golding from Chelsea and Bobby De Cordova Reid from Fulham.

Both clubs though have not closed the door on further business and they hold an interest in Juventus’ out-of-favour midfielder Arthur Melo.

Arthur is not in Juventus’ plans and his agents are working on a possible move.

According to Italian daily Tutto Sport, Leicester and Everton are holding talks to understand the feasibility of a move for Arthur.

The Brazilian had a loan spell to forget at Liverpool in the 2022/23 season and would like another chance to make an impact in the Premier League.

He spent last term on loan at Fiorentina and proved himself over his injury woes as he made 33 appearances in Serie A.