Former Galatasaray coach Jan Olde Riekerink believes that a player who Rangers sold this summer is someone who is sensitive to the environment and atmosphere in a team, as well as the boss.

Gers boss Philippe Clement watched his side kick off the new Scottish Premiership campaign with a 0-0 draw at Hearts.

He has seen funds tough to come by this summer as he looks to strengthen his squad, but did get a recent boost with the sales of both Connor Goldson and Sam Lammers.

Lammers brought in up to €3m by moving to Dutch side FC Twente and he was on fire in the Eredivisie while on loan at FC Utrecht for the second half of last season.

The striker though struggled in Scottish football with Rangers and questions have been asked about why he did so well in the Netherlands compared to Scotland.

Ex-Galatasaray boss Olde Riekerink, who played and coached in the Netherlands, thinks that Lammers is someone who is very sensitive to his surroundings and the coach he is working with.

“That [Lammers doing so well at Utrecht] was fantastic to see. It was a bit like a puzzle: sometimes it just falls together. Their qualities, especially the creativity, fit together very well”, he told Sportsnieuws.

“Sam is especially sensitive to the environment and atmosphere in the team. And of course with the coach.

“He has a good one at FC Twente with Joseph Oosting.

“I am sure that Sam is strong enough to leave those lesser periods behind him, no doubt.”

Rangers boss Clement will be looking to use the cash received for Lammers wisely as he tries to rebuild his squad on a shoestring budget.