Leeds United and Sheffield United are amongst a host of Championship clubs keen on loaning one of Liverpool’s starlets, according to the Athletic.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have just lost the services of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United and are in the market to replace him.

Chris Wilder meanwhile has had to wheel and deal at Sheffield United, but has managed to land the likes of Harrison Burrows, Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare.

Both Leeds and Sheffield United have their sights set on Premier League giants Liverpool for a signing and are keen on Bobby Clark.

The midfielder is in demand this summer, with Coventry City and Norwich City also interested.

Liverpool have made no decision on what they want to do with Clark this summer and are considering their position.

Red Bull Salzburg are keeping a close eye on matters, but Liverpool would want a minimum of £12m to sell Clark.

Clark, 19, missed Liverpool’s pre-season trip to the United States due to a back issue, appears more likely to move on loan if he does depart Anfield.