Leeds United and Watford could hear the choice of a player they have been chasing within the next few days, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Both Championship clubs are keen to strengthen and Leeds have a pressing need for an attacking threat after selling Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United.

Watford could also lose an attacker as Yaser Asprilla is being chased by several sides, including Rennes and FC Porto.

As such, both Leeds and Watford are amongst a lengthy list of Championship sides who would like to loan Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The Eagles will loan out the wide-man, with a Championship move likely.

Rak-Sakyi is to have a big say on where he goes to play his football and could make his choice in the next few days.

Watford are one of the potential destinations which may have extra appeal as they are near the winger’s home.

Injury derailed Rak-Sakyi’s season last term and he was only about to play 132 minutes of football in the Premier League as a result.