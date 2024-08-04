Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has remained coy on the reason behind the club’s attempts to sell Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

De Ligt has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is pushing to move to Old Trafford before the window closes.

Bayern Munich are also prepared to cash in but have so far rejected the offers from Manchester United and are holding out for a fee of around €50m.

A large section of Bayern Munich fans do not want the club to sell the Dutchman, but Eberl insisted that he will talk about the reasons behind their attempts at a later date.

He also stressed that the club need to take into account what the player wants and stressed that they will continue to support De Ligt as long as he remains a Bayern Munich player.

Eberl told German broadcaster Sky Deutschland: “I will comment on it [the reason behind the club’s attempts to sell the defender] when the time comes.

“It is not the time yet.

“Matthijs has played very well here for two years, and that’s why many fans like him.

“Nevertheless, you have to think about how you make decisions and also how the boy feels.

“He is still a player of FC Bayern. And as long as he is, he will get all our support.”

De Ligt returned for pre-season training last week but has not travelled with the rest of the Bayern Munich squad to Seoul.