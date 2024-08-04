There is ‘pessimism’ at Atletico Madrid over their chances of signing Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher as they ‘suspect’ he will not give them an answer within the promised period.

Atletico Madrid have a deal in place with Chelsea to sign Gallagher, but no agreement with the player, who has requested time to consider his options.

Gallagher, who is also a target for Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs, has been told if he stays at Chelsea he will not be a starter next season.

He has so far rejected offers from Chelsea to extend his contract as they have been for just two years with an option for a further year and not a long term deal.

Atletico Madrid have been waiting for Gallagher’s answer but there is, according to Spanish daily AS, ‘pessimism’ at the Spanish club.

They ‘suspect’ that Gallagher is not going to give them an answer within the time requested and will ask for longer, which the Spanish side will not agree to.

It is suggested that ‘everything will be resolved tomorrow’ as Atletico Madrid look for a firm outcome to the transfer chase.

Gallagher has a host of suitors in the Premier League, including Spurs, and is not likely to be short of options if he rejects Atletico Madrid and Chelsea do try to push him out in the coming weeks.