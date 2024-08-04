Plymouth Argyle are facing a wait to see if one of their targets will be made available for a loan move this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wayne Rooney is pushing to add more firepower to a Plymouth team that just about managed to survive in the Championship last season.

The new Plymouth manager wants to bring in a striker and he has his eyes on Liverpool’s 18-year-old attacker Jayden Danns.

The youngster has impressed in pre-season for Liverpool and the club have been planning to loan him out this summer.

However, the Reds are now stalling on making a decision on the young attacker’s future in the ongoing transfer window.

Arne Slot has been impressed with Danns and is now pondering whether to keep him in his squad next season.

The Liverpool manager is weighing up the possibility of loaning him out or assessing his progress as part of his squad.

Danns has already made five senior appearances for the club and scored two goals for the Reds.

Plymouth face a wait to see if Danns will be made available for an Anfield exit.