Celtic could be tested for one of their in-demand stars by a giant of the Premier League this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are trying to make additions and have been chasing Norwich City hitman Adam Idah, but they could also lose players too.

Matt O’Riley is wanted by Southampton and Atalanta, with clubs viewing the Danish midfielder as a solid signing this summer.

However, Saints are not the only club in the Premier League who are considering snapping up the Celtic star.

It has been claimed that Chelsea are pondering a move for the Dane to replace Conor Gallagher.

The Blues are pushing hard to sell the Englishman to Atletico Madrid, who have agreed a fee with Chelsea for him.

The Stamford Bridge outfit could make a move to land O’Riley if Gallagher agrees to leave.

Crystal Palace are also monitoring his situation and could jump into the mix for him this summer.

That may be good news for Celtic as the more clubs interested in O’Riley could mean more chance to increase the price.