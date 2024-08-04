Southampton are unlikely to re-sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer as wages are are stumbling block, according to Sky Sports News.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the books at Turkish giants Besiktas, having joined the Black Eagles when he left Liverpool last summer.

The 30-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Istanbul though and Besiktas want to move him on, with American former goalkeeper Brad Friedel charged with finding takers for him.

Oxlade-Chamberlain came through the youth ranks at Southampton before being snapped up by Arsenal.

A possible emotional homecoming to the south coast has been floated, but it looks unlikely to happen.

It is suggested that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s wages mean a return to Southampton appears to be off the table.

Russell Martin is preparing his side for a campaign of Premier League football, which will kick off later this month.

He has added experience in the shape of Adam Lallana, but Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be joining the 36-year-old.