Southampton have made a bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho, but must increase it to make the Reds do business, according to the Athletic.

The highly rated midfielder was on loan at Hull City for the second half of last term after a disappointing spell at RB Leipzig in Germany.

He is again drawing interest this summer and several sides are eyeing a swoop for a player Liverpool have under contract for another three years.

Southampton have now tried with a bid of around £15m for Carvalho, but Liverpool have knocked it back.

While Liverpool could sell the attacking midfielder this month, they would want Southampton to improve their offer.

It is unclear what level of fee Liverpool are looking for, but it is suggested to be ‘considerably higher’ than that which Saints put on the table.

Liverpool are also claimed to have no interest in letting Carvalho leave on loan again.

Carvalho has been working hard to impress new boss Arne Slot over the course of pre-season and played in the USA against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Slots has been pleased with what he has seen from Carvalho.