Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on a midfielder currently playing at the Olympic Games and could make a move for him this summer.

Spurs are expected to pick up their work on making signings in the coming weeks after spending the first part of the transfer window trimming the squad.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have an eye towards the Olympics as they monitor players at the tournament.

Reims midfielder Amir Richardson, who is currently turning out for Morocco’s Olympic side, is a player Spurs are keen on.

They are expected to watch him on Monday against Spain, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and a move from Tottenham this summer is not ruled out.

Richardson, 22, has played in all Morocco’s games at the tournament so far and scored in a 3-0 win over Iraq in the group stage.

He made 28 appearances for Reims in Ligue 1 last season.

Reims have Richardson under contract for a further three years and it is unclear how much they would demand from Tottenham to let him go.