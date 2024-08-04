West Brom may soon have to deal with an offer for one of their midfielders from a Championship rival, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Baggies are wrestling with financial issues and have already sold Conor Townsend, Okay Yokuslu and Brandon Thomas-Asante in recent days.

It has been suggested they are now being forced to clear any new wage commitments or transfers with the EFL due to a risk of breaching financial rules.

Now West Brom look like having to deal with an approach for midfielder Jayson Molumby from Championship rivals Millwall.

The Lions are big admirers of Molumby and would like to take him back to the Den this summer.

Millwall know all about what the 24-year-old brings to the table as they had him on loan when he was on the books at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He made 24 appearances in the Championship for West Brom over the course of last season.

Molumby, who did come up against Millwall, missed the last portion of the season with an injury to his foot.