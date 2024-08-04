Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug has now completed his medical ahead of joining West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hammers recently agreed a fee with Dortmund for Fullkrug, who was released from the club’s pre-season camp to head to London to finalise the move.

West Ham have been claimed to be paying around £27m for the 31-year-old, but it has been suggested that they are paying ‘significantly less’ than that.

The club’s push to get the Fullkrug deal over the line is on track and the German has now come through his medical.

West Ham will now be looking to wrap up all the remaining details and confirm the signing.

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has also been chased by West Ham as a striking option this summer.

Villa though have priced Duran beyond what West Ham are willing to pay.

It remains to be seen if West Ham signing Fullkrug ends their interest in landing Duran.