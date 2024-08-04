West Ham United will continue talks to land one of their attacking targets, despite closing in on a player who was seen as his alternative, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have just completed the signing of Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United after triggering a release clause in his Whites contract.

The work has not stopped and they are giving a medical to Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez.

Fullkrug, arriving from Borussia Dortmund, will add to Julen Lopetegui’s attacking options and was seen as an alternative to Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

However, despite Fullkrug being set to join, West Ham are continuing talks with Aston Villa for Duran.

The price which Villa are asking for Duran is one that West Ham have so far been unwilling to pay.

Duran is keen to make the move to West Ham as he seeks to play on a regular basis.

Aston Villa though look set to need to move on the price if a deal is to be pushed over the line.