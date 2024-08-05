Scottish Premiership side Hibernian and League One side Bolton Wanderers remain keen on Celtic linked Dundee star Luke McConwan, despite seeing their bids rejected, according to Sky Sports News.

The 26-year-old played a key role in helping Dundee finish in the top-six of the Premiership table and was handed the skipper’s armband for the post-split fixtures.

His performances did not go unnoticed with multiple clubs showing keen interest in signing him.

While Bolton and Hibs have come away empty-handed with their offers for McCowan, Premiership champions Celtic are also keeping an eye on developments.

Celtic are looking at options to replace Matt O’Riley, who has been linked with moves to Premier League side Brighton and Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Hibs boss David Gray and Bolton boss Ian Evatt both remain interested in the player and it remains to be seen whether they go back with improved offers.

McCowan, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Dens Park, has previously drawn interest from the MLS as well.

He scored his first goal of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign on the opening day of the season helping his side hold on to a 2-2 draw against Dundee United.