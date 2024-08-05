Brighton & Hove Albion are holding talks with Celtic about a possible deal for Southampton target Matt O’Riley, according to Sky Sports News.

The Danish midfielder is the subject of a real transfer scrap this summer with Italian side Atalanta having seen multiple bids rejected, while Juventus and Chelsea have also been linked.

O’Riley is a big target for Southampton boss Russell Martin and Saints are looking to do a deal with Celtic.

Now though another south coast side in the shape of Brighton are in the mix for O’Riley and they are putting in a push for his signature.

The Seagulls are holding talks with Celtic as they try to agree a fee for the midfielder.

How open O’Riley is to picking Brighton ahead of other options remains to be seen.

Celtic are reluctant to lose the services of the Dane, but are expected to part with him if offered an acceptable fee which will be north of £20m.

Atalanta have not given up on O’Riley and could come back to the table; the Italians have Champions League football to offer.