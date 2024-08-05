Celtic do not have to worry about interest in one of their key players from one of the giants of the Premier League this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Brendan Rodgers is pushing to add to his squad, with left-back a priority and Owen Beck and Hugo Bueno linked.

He also has to deal with interest in his players though and Matt O’Riley has been heavily linked with a move away from the Scottish champions this summer, with Atalanta pushing hard to sign him.

The Serie A club have already failed with three bids and are believed to be pondering tabling a fourth offer for the midfielder.

O’Riley is said to be keen on the move, but there were suggestions over the weekend that Chelsea are eyeing him as a replacement for Conor Gallagher.

However, it has been claimed that Chelsea do not intend to sign the Celtic star in the ongoing transfer window.

They hold no interest in taking the Dane to Stamford Bridge before the end of the window.

Newly promoted Premier League side Southampton are in the mix for O’Riley with Russell Martin keen on a reunion with his former MK Dons player.

Celtic though will not have to deal with attempts from Chelsea to take O’Riley south of the border.