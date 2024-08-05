Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf has been tipped to be a player to ‘keep an eye on’ with regards to Manchester United in the final month of the transfer window.

Manchester United are looking to bring in a defensive midfielder this summer but their search has led to some frustration at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants have struggled to shift any midfielders from their squad so far, which has hindered their progress in bringing in a new one.

They have also shifted their focus away from Manuel Ugarte after Paris Saint-Germain refused to compromise on their €60m asking price.

According to journalist Chris Winterburn, Sheaf could emerge as a shock target for Manchester United in the final month of the window and is one to ‘keep an eye on’.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed in the Championship for Coventry and has two years left on his contract.

He is one of the players who has been tracked by Manchester United’s new management since the start of the summer.

A move for him could become a possibility in the coming weeks if they do not sign some of their other targets.

Sheaf would likely welcome a chance to join a club of Manchester United’s size and play in the Premier League.