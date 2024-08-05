Charlton Athletic are to miss out on signing one of their targets, with the deal ‘no longer a goer’, according to the South London Press.

Nathan Jones is still set on strengthening his squad despite a raft of reinforcements already in through the door at the Valley this summer.

Winger Kaheim Dixon has now arrived in England and Charlton are sorting out his work permit before completing the deal.

Jones also wants a goalkeeper through the door after the exit of Harry Isted and talks have been held with Asmir Begovic.

Begovic, appeared set to join Charlton, but the move is ‘no longer a goer’ as financial terms between the two parties could not be agreed.

The experienced goalkeeper was on the books at Championship side QPR last term.

He was prepared to drop down to League One with Charlton if the deal was right, but the Addicks have been unable to put an offer on the table he finds acceptable.

Now all eyes will be on where Charlton turn in their hunt to add another goalkeeper to the squad.