Nottingham Forest have ‘changed terms’ on the deal offered to Argentine side Tallares for Ramon Sosa and now the transfer is ‘at a standstill’.

Forest want to sign the Paraguay international winger and have been holding talks with Tallares to get the deal done.

They recently managed to verbally agree a deal with the Argentine club and Tallares were waiting to see it confirmed on paper.

Now the Argentine side have been left unhappy as, according to Paraguayan outlet ABC Cardinal, Nottingham Forest ‘changed terms’ on the contract which was sent through.

Tallares are unhappy and now the transfer is ‘at a standstill’.

The Argentine club want to see Nottingham Forest ‘respect what was initially agreed’.

If the Premier League side will not change the terms back those agreed then the transfer looks unlikely to go through.

Nottingham Forest had agreed a fixed fee and add-ons in the deal for the 24-year-old, who played at the Copa America earlier this summer.