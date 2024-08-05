Rangers look like needing to deal with interest in another one of their defenders after a club ‘stepped in’ to try to do a deal with the Gers.

Philippe Clement’s side have just sold centre-back Connor Goldson to Cypriot side Aris Limassol, bringing in Robin Propper to replace him.

Gers defender James Tavernier is also a wanted man, with Trabzonspor keen on him.

Now there is more interest from Turkey in a Rangers defender as champions Galatasaray want Ridvan Yilmaz.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Skorer), Galatasaray ‘stepped in’ for Yilmaz and want to do a deal.

They held interest in the left-back last season, but were unable to do a deal.

Clement has been forced to sell to buy this summer and cashing in on Yilmaz could appeal to him.

It is unclear just how much the Turkish champions would be willing to pay to sign the defender from Rangers.